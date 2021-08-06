The couple will come to blow's during Friday night's episode

Love Island preview reveals what REALLY causes Faye and Teddy’s massive row

The preview for tonight’s Love Island has revealed what REALLY causes Faye and Teddy’s massive row.

On Thursday night, the couple’s romance was rocked by a revealing clip of Faye and new boy Sam – which was played for the Islanders during the Movie Night challenge.

In the clip, Faye talked about sharing a bed with Sam while Teddy was in Casa Amor, which he apparently didn’t know about.

Faye and Teddy’s move night was less romcom, more all out dramz 😬 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YqlUUcWIFA — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 6, 2021

At the end of the episode, viewers were given a sneak peek of tonight’s show, which showed Faye and Teddy having a huge argument.

An extended preview of the episode has since revealed a clip of Teddy and Clarisse in Casa Amor causes Faye to kick off.

The clip showed Teddy admitting he was sexually attracted to Clarisse.

Venting her frustration to fellow Islander Dale, Faye insists: “There was nothing in that clip of me and Sam that Teddy didn’t already know!”

“Did Teddy come back once and say he was sexually attracted to someone? No,” she fumes.

Watch the drama unfold on tonight’s Love Island, which airs at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.