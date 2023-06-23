Love Island: One girl brutally dumped from the villa after Kady makes shock recoupling decision

Molly Marsh has been dumped from the Love Island villa.

On Friday night, ultimate bombshell Kady McDermott entered the villa.

At the end of the episode, she was tasked with the difficult decision of which boy to couple up with, and therefore steal from another girl.

Ultimately, she chose Zachariah Noble – who had been coupled up with Molly.

In a shock twist, Molly received a text, which explained that she had been dumped from the villa after being left single and vulnerable.

There are now 14 Islanders remaining in the villa.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.