Love Island: One boy is sent home after dramatic recoupling

Remi has been dumped from the Love Island villa, after a dramatic recoupling.

New girl Danica chose to couple up with Luca, Ekin-Su coupled up with Jay, Indiyah chose Ikenna, Paige coupled up with Jacques, Gemma chose to stay in a couple with Andrew, and Gemma saved Davide.

Remi, who entered the villa earlier this week with Jacques, was therefore left single and sent home from the show.

The 22-year-old is a model who hails from Manchester.

When asked why he signed up for Love Island, he said: “When I saw Molly [Mae Hague] and Tommy [Fury] and saw how strong they are together, I thought, ‘I want a love like that.’”

Remi also said he wanted to bring a “goofy vibe” to the villa, and that he would be that “chilled person that everyone can talk to if anything is wrong.”

When asked why he’s currently single, the model confessed he’s “too picky”.

“She needs to be 10/10 for everything. And I’m 6ft3”. I’d like a girl to be at least 5ft10,” he said.

“I took a girl to Paris once. I only knew her for two weeks and I thought ‘this girl is 10/10, I need to take her to Paris.’”

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.