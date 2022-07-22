Love Island: Nathalia and Ekin-Su compete for Davide’s affection

The Love Island villa is set for some serious drama tonight, as Ekin-Su and Nathlia go head-to-head for Davide’s affection.

In the preview for tonight’s episode, new bombshell Nathalia and Ekin-Su are seen entering a face off.

The Turkish actress asks, “Have you got an issue with me?, to which Nathalia responds “If I had an issue with you, I’d let you know, babe. Maybe you have an issue with yourself?”

Ekin-Su tells Nathalia, “Do you know what I’ve learnt my love, the best way to end an argument is cooking, so you can prove to me with your pancakes my love, to see how good you are.”

Nathalia responds, “I don’t need to prove anything babe, honestly who are you for me to prove anything?,” to which the actress says, “I am Ekin-Su babe and there’s only one of me.”

Nathalia questions again, “Who is that to me? Who is that to me though, Ekin-who..?”

Their conversation ends when Luca announces to the villa “It ends in the kitchen, tomorrow morning, be there, Turkey Vs Brazil.”

Nathalia laughs and says, “The battle of the pancakes.”

In the morning, Ekin-Su and Nathalia head to the kitchen for their cook-off, with their fellow Islanders are spectators.

Who will serve up the best pancakes for Davide to blind taste-test, and potentially win over his affection?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

