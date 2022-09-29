Love Island narrator Iain Stirling reveals his ‘dream replacement’ for host Laura Whitmore

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling has revealed his “dream replacement” for host Laura Whitmore.

The Irish presenter shocked fans last month when she announced she would not be returning to host the next series of the hit dating show.

At the time, she told her Instagram followers that she found “certain elements of the show” to be “very difficult,” such as the prospect of travelling back and forth from South Africa with her and Iain’s young daughter for the winter series of Love Island.

Love Island UK and USA narrator Iain has since revealed his “dream replacement” for Laura.

Speaking to Metro, the Scotsman joked that he’d love Formula One driver Lando Norris to take over the role of host from his wife.

Asked who would be his ideal replacement, he suggested Formula One driver Lando Norris.

“I’ve played computer games with him before and he seems like a really nice guy. He’s young he’s handsome – let’s get him involved, I’d like to see that happen!” he joked.

Iain then gushed about Laura’s “incredible talent”.

“She’s got so many strings to her bow, it’s a really exciting time for her really. As her husband I’m really excited to see what she’s got planned because sometimes even I can’t keep up!”

Laura and Iain tied-the-knot in an intimate ceremony in Dublin’s City Hall back in 2020.

In a recent interview with ES magazine, the Bray native clarified why she decided to quit Love Island.

She admitted: “Love Island is a show that I love to watch, and I always want to work on shows that I enjoy. But there’s nothing more that I can do with it. There are parameters.”

“When you work on the show, you can’t really talk about certain things. But I’m really proud of what I did, and proud to leave on what I think has been a brilliant series, with great winners.”

Laura took over as the host of Love Island for the 2020 winter series, following the late Caroline Flack’s decision to step down.

Since revealing that she would not be returning to the dating show, Laura announced she would be making her West End debut in 2.22: A Ghost Story.