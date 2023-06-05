Love Island: Meet the first bombshell joining the 2023 summer series

Zachariah Noble will reportedly enter the Love Island villa as a bombshell.

The popular dating show will return to our screens tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One, with host Maya Jama at the helm.

10 sexy singletons have been confirmed for the line-up and according to reports, they will be joined in the villa by personal trainer Zachariah at the end of tonight’s launch episode.

According to The UK Sun, Love Island bosses sent Zachariah in after the first coupling up of the season, in the hopes he will target a less loved-up couple.

A source told the publication: “With viewers choosing which girl they wanted to pair with which boy, there was potential that someone wouldn’t be too happy with their lot.”

“So this year bosses didn’t nail down who the first bombshell would be until they’d seen how the first coupling up played out.”

“Zachariah was deemed to be the perfect new arrival to cause mayhem. As well as being a great lad, he is stunning to look at – he is absolutely ripped.”

The insider added: “Zachariah is the whole package. Plus with a famous sister he knows how to handle the limelight.”

Check out the confirmed line-up for this year’s season here.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.