Love Island: Luca’s family apologise for his ‘insensitive’ reaction to Gemma ‘flirting’ with Billy

Luca Bish’s sister has apologised on his behalf for his “insensitive” reaction to Gemma Owen “flirting” with Billy Brown.

After Sunday’s Movie Night, Luca exploded after watching his beau grow close to new boy Billy in Casa Amor.

He said: “If she wants to f***ing play it down to me, I will f***ing explode.”

He then said to Billy: “You were f**king cracking on with her. Mate, that was f**king flirting, don’t deny it, you were f**king flirting.”

“I don’t care, you can crack on, it’s Love Island but it was flirting and I was made out to be a f**king idiot for it!”

Luca then turned to Andrew, and whispered: “Billy started saying, ‘oh mate there’s nothing here’. Mate, you were trying to crack on, shut the f**k up!”

Luca then pulled Gemma for a chat and said: “You were entertaining it” to which Gemma replied: “No I wasn’t”.

He then called Billy over to the fire pit to join them and asked: “Did you feel like she was flirting with you?” to which Billy answered: “Yeah, it was just flirty banter.”

Gemma interjected: “Did we have a flirty chat? Yes.” Luca replied: “But just a minute ago you said you didn’t have a flirty chat, you literally said I wasn’t flirting.”

Gemma added: “I don’t think any lines have been crossed.”

Amid calls for Gemma to ditch Luca, his sister took to his Instagram Stories to address his “insensitive” reaction.

She wrote: “I want to apologise on behalf of Luca for his insensitive reaction on last night’s episode. I know that when he watches it back, he will be embarrassed and deeply apologetic.”

“We as his family don’t condone his behaviour last might, but we do understand he is in an intense environment where his actions are heightened. Last night was not reflective of the boy we all know and love at home.”

She added: “Please be aware death threats and nasty comments totally overstep the mark and something we has a family should not have to ensure, for this reason we have turned off the comments and messages.”

“For all those who have sent messages checking in on us, we would like to thank you very much and we see you.”

