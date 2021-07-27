Love Island: Liam sparks fears he’ll ditch Millie – as he gets close to new girl in sneak peek

The lads were sent to Casa Amor during Monday night's episode

Love Island’s Liam Reardon has sparked fears he’ll ditch his partner Millie Court for new girl Lillie Haynes.

During Monday’s episode, the boys were sent to Casa Amor, where they were joined by six new girls.

Later in the evening, they decided to play a raunchy game of truth or dare – and Liam ended up kissing Lillie, and two other girls.

Viewers were devastated over Liam’s actions, as Millie admitted she was worried about him straying in Casa Amor.

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode, Liam further fuelled fears he’ll ditch Millie as he’s seen getting close to Lillie once again.

During a one-on-one chat, Lillie says: “You make me smile. I feel very nervous around you, in a good way.”

Liam then admits: “My head is with Millie. But I’m here, I’m not in the Villa. I’ve known Millie for two and a half weeks and I’ve been spending every day with her. Where is your head at?”

Lillie replies: “You. I’m not going to even play it cool! I know I’m quite comfortable here. So I’m throwing everything in the bag.”

Liam adds: “I’m very attracted to you and I do enjoy your company. But then you know my situation.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Lillie, the 21-year-old says: “I do get on with Lillie, she’s a nice girl. I do think she is very attractive but I’m here just to have fun.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.