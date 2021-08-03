Love Island: Liam declares his feelings for Millie as he fights to win her back

The 21-year-old has been in the Dog House since he returned from Casa Amor

Love Island: Liam declares his feelings for Millie as he fights to...

Liam will declare his feelings for Millie in a heartfelt speech on tonight’s Love Island, as he fights to win her back.

Millie ended her romance with the Welsh native over the weekend, after she found out that he kissed and shared a bed with Lillie Haynes while in Casa Amor.

On Monday night, Liam desperately tried to win Millie back – leaving love notes on her bed, complimenting her and sending her a photo of them together.

On tonight’s show, the 21-year-old will pull out all the stops in an attempt to show Millie how much he cares about her.

Following Mabel’s performance in the villa, Liam will take to the stage in front of all his co-stars to read out a speech he wrote for Millie.

He says: “You blew me away with your flawless looks, piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and amazing personality that draws me to you.”

“It’s the way you make me smile without even saying anything that brings me back for more.”

“I didn’t expect to come to Love Island and find a potential soulmate so early on but I’ve found that and so much more in you.”

“I’ve never been one to have boxes that need ticking, it’s all about how someone makes me feel. I’ve never felt this way before….” Liam adds.

Will Millie stand her ground, or will she decide to give Liam one more chance?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.