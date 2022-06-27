Love Island: Jay tells Paige she’s giving him ‘mixed signals’ and Ekin-Su admits she and Davide still have ‘chemistry’

Has Paige’s head turned?

Following Jacques’ confession on last night’s Love Island, the paramedic pulls Jay for a chat to see where his head’s at.

She says: “I totally understand it can feel awkward and stuff when you see me be with Jacques. I just don’t like being that person in the middle, do you know what I mean?”

Jay admits: “I won’t lie, this morning when I woke up I was feeling a bit of mixed signals.”

“If you say you’re open to getting to know me, cool, but obviously last night I saw you and Jacques had a moment together and I thought maybe it’s just a bit too late for me…”

But is it too late for Jay or is Paige still keen to get to know both boys?

Later that night at the Blue Party, Paige pulls Jay for a chat, saying: “You said you’d rather me be direct so…”

What is Paige about to admit to Jay?

Also on tonight’s show, Dami quizzes Ekin-Su on her previous flames Jay and Davide.

Ekin-Su admits: “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what it is, but there is some sort of chemistry with Davide. Every time we’re together, it’s weird, something happens.”

Dami says: “You probably had better chemistry with Davide then, no? Than what you had with Jay but obviously Jay just gave you the things that you want.”

Ekin-Su agrees: “The things that Davide never did, because it was too early. But maybe if I had waited it could’ve worked…I keep thinking that, but it’s too late now.”

Is it too late for Ekin-Su and Davide, or can the spark be reignited?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.