Love Island issue statement following viewers ‘unacceptable’ posts

Bosses have reminded fans to be kind

Love Island bosses have reminded fans to be kind to this year’s contestants, after spotting “wholly unacceptable” posts on social media.

Producers released a statement online after Chloe Burrows’ family revealed she had been sent hundreds of death threats since she entered the villa.

During Wednesday’s episode, the 25-year-old recoupled with Aaron Francis, leaving Shannon Singh single.

Shannon was then dumped from the island in a shock twist.

In the statement, Love Island bosses said “We want Love Island to be a positive experience for all our cast, their friends and family members.”

“Last night’s [Wednesday] episode created strong reactions but some viewers posts are wholly unacceptable.”

“We take these maters extremely seriously and will support cast members and their families in reporting such posts.”

The statement concluded: “We would again urge all of our viewers to think before posting, and remember our islanders are people with feelings.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.