Love Island intruder reveals what REALLY happened when he broke into the villa

Love Island intruder reveals what REALLY happened when he broke into the...

An intruder who broke into the Love Island villa earlier this week has revealed what really happened before he was thrown out by security guards.

YouTube prankster Omer Majid gained access to the house in Mallorca on Tuesday, and live streamed the whole thing.

After bosses realised there was a security breach, the villa went into lockdown, and contestants were locked into two rooms for their own safety.

Speaking to The Sun about breaking into the Love Island villa, Omer said: “I tried to get into the bedroom to speak to them. I just wanted one of the girls’ numbers, that’s all.”

“I could hear them whispering on the other side of the bedroom door. They were just talking among themselves, there was no shouting or screaming, they seemed fine.”

“I heard one contestant say, ‘Oh my God’ but I don’t think they knew what was going on. I went upstairs and I could hear more of them locked in a room there.”

“That’s when I spotted the diary room chair so I went to sit in it before the security team caught up with me.”

Explaining how he managed to gain access to the house, which is patrolled by 24-hour security, the 21-year-old said: “We used long lenses to watch the guards patrolling and keeping watch from their watchtowers.”

“The first time we tried to break in we spotted a blindspot behind a bush and realised we could climb up through the undergrowth to get to the villa.”

“But guards rushed down to stop us, so we pretended to just be tourists taking pictures and they left us alone. We went back the next day, dressed all in black and wearing night vision.”

“We started climbing up through the bushes, which were planted to really badly cut anyone who goes through them. We heard security looking for us so we froze. Eventually they went away and we kept going,” he explained.

“When we got through all the bushes we were at the front of the villa. I just walked in through the front door because it was open.”

“None of the contestants were about because they were in a code red. They had been locked away. I managed to have a walk around and then security threw me out.”

Police were then called to question Omer, but they eventually let him go.

Since the break in, bosses have beefed up security at the Love Island villa.