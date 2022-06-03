Love Island introduce another major twist to this year’s series – which will happen in the FIRST episode

Love Island have announced that for the first time in the show’s history, viewers will get to decide who couples up on day one.

In previous years, either the girls or the boys would enter the villa one by one, and the host would ask the group to step forward if they wanted to couple up with that person.

If more than one person stepped forward, the contestant in question would then have to choose which of them they would like to couple up with.

For the first time ever, you get to have your say on who couples up on Day 1! Head to the app to play matchmaker and pick which boy you think should couple up with each girl. The polls will close at 9am Saturday. 📲 https://t.co/VFOgOTd7yV #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OnjunL09LK — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 3, 2022

However, those that were already in couples could step forward again, if someone more suited to their type walked in.

This cringe-worthy coupling always had viewers on the edge of their seats, but it’s going to be a lot different this year.

For the first time ever, producers are asking viewers to play matchmaker by deciding which boy should couple up with which girl before the show even starts.

Fans can cast their votes via the Love Island app, however Davide is not included in the polls – which has lead fans to believe he’ll enter the villa as a “bombshell” in the first episode.

Voting will close at 9pm on Saturday, ahead of the first episode airing at 9pm on Monday.

Five single girls Indiyah, Gemma, Tasha, Paige and Amber will enter the new villa, along with six single boys Dami, Davide, Andrew, Luca, Ikenna and Liam.

Check out the full lineup here.