Love Island: Indiyah and Ekin-Su find out what Dami and Davide REALLY got up to in Casa Amor

Indiyah and Ekin-Su will find out what Dami and Davide REALLY got up to in Casa Amor on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

As movie night continues to play out for the Islanders, the girls win a round and get their turn to pick the film with Indiyah selecting ‘Silence of the Dams’.

After Indiyah watches the clip, which includes Dami kissing Summer, she says to him: “Don’t worry because I will deal with you later.”

What will that conversation bring for the pair?

Elsewhere, Ekin-Su sees Davide kiss Coco in the ‘The Italian Stallion Job’.

She says: “He doesn’t kiss me like that, Davide does not kiss me like that, I have not had a kiss that passionate from him.”

With more movies and revelations throughout the evening, what will the couples be keen to speak about after the credits roll?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.