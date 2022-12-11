Love Island host Maya Jama sparks romance rumours with American singer

Maya Jama has sparked rumours she’s dating American singer Giveon.

The presenter, who is set to host the upcoming series of Love Island, posed for a photo with the R&B star at the London Fashion Awards earlier this week.

After spending time together at the star-studded event, the pair then headed to celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse for a night out.

Maya, 28, and Giveon, 27, were also spotted in a cab together after a dinner at the Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair on Wednesday evening.

An onlooker told The Sun: “Maya and Giveon tried to avoid being pictured together, even leaving the restaurant separately.”

“They seemed very comfortable with each other and Maya had her hand resting on his shoulder.”

Maya’s new rumoured romance comes amid calls for her to rekindle her romance with her ex Stormzy.

The former couple split in August 2019 after four years together, amid claims the rapper had been unfaithful.

The exes have crossed paths at a number of events in recent weeks and according to The Sun, they shared a kiss at the MTV EMAs.

A rep for Maya recently shut down rumours she’s back with Stormzy, telling MailOnline that she “remains great friends” with her ex.

Months after his split from Maya, Stormzy admitted he “done the dirt” on the presenter in an emotional track called ‘Lessons’ on his album Heavy Is The Head.

The lyrics read: “I done the dirt and then I figured that you’ll dig it out / But that’s a coward move, I guess you got me figured out / I know you’ll never listen now.”

In the second verse, Stormzy rapped: “Fast forward now, my nephew’s still asking for his Auntie Maya / Guess this is the karma for what I done to Maya.”

“Greatest love I ever knew, I poured it down the drain / Maybe it’s the only way we both call it a day / You gave me the world and then I gave you disrespect / Hand on my heart, this is my biggest of regrets / Thought I’d say it here than rather fling it in a text / Until you’re ready to forgive I’m always wishing you the best but…”

Maya has been single since her split from her fiancé Ben Simmons earlier this year.