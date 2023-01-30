Love Island host Maya Jama details horror accident that left her in a wheelchair

Love Island host Maya Jama has revealed she was left in a wheelchair after seriously injuring her foot as a teenager.

The popular presenter opened up about the ordeal on PrettyLittleThing’s Behind Closed Doors podcast.

According to The Sun, Maya said: “I went to Ayia Napa when I was 17 to host Charlie Sloth’s show Fire In The Booth. But the day before the actual beach party thing we were supposed to be hosting, I ended up slipping on a bit of mashed-up kerb.”

“The bottom of my foot was hanging off,” she revealed. “I had to be in hospital for two days and ended up in a wheelchair for the rest of the time.”

The 28-year-old explained that she had “ripped a nerve”, but was unable to feel the extent of the damage.

“I was getting carried into the ambulance like ‘wahey…’ not knowing that I might not be able to bend my f**king toes.”

“The big one doesn’t bend… it can bend but it doesn’t tuck. I will never forget that trip,” she added.