Love Island hit with HUNDREDS of Ofcom complaints over dramatic Movie Night

Love Island has been hit with HUNDREDS of Ofcom complaints over Movie Night.

According to the media watchdog, 266 people got in touch to complain about the dramatic episode of the show, which aired last week.

The challenge saw some of the Islanders get exposed for their Casa Amor antics, and others reveal their true feelings about their co-stars.

Shaq was left in tears after watching his beau Tanya “crack on” with Irish bombshell Martin, while Will was visibly upset after his Casa Amor fling with Layla was played in front of Australian beauty Jessie.

Movie Night also exposed Olivia for talking about her fellow Islanders behind their backs, and Ron for egging on the boys to stray in Casa Amor.

The majority of complaints were about Tanya’s behaviour towards Shaq and Olivia’s behaviour towards Kai in the challenge.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

