Love Island hit by claims THIS contestant has been ‘dumped from the villa’

WARNING! This article contains potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Love Island 2023 star Haris has reportedly been dumped from the show.

According to The UK Sun, the TV salesman was told to leave the villa last night, hours before a video of him involved in a street brawl emerged.

A source told the publication: “Haris was booted off Love Island last night.”

“There was a dumping and he got the chop. It is, in part, a relief for the show’s bosses in light of the video of Haris in a street fight.”

A Love Island spokesperson told Goss.ie: “We would never comment on dumpings or show formats to avoid ruining the show for the viewers.”

Haris is currently coupled up with ring girl Olivia – who has also been getting to know bombshell Tom.

The 21-year-old’s alleged dumping comes after a video of him punching someone in the face emerged.

It is understood that the footage, which was taken after a boozy night out last May, was first circulated on Snapchat.

After the first punch, Haris is heard yelling: “I’m not a bully” as a friend watching cheers him on, yelling: “Go on Haris”.

While throwing the second punch, the 21-year-old yells: “I’m not a bully, I’m not a f**king bully.”

Haris then turns to the camera and continues to say: “On my mum’s life…”

On Monday night, viewers were asked to vote to save their favourite girl and boy Islanders. Those who receive the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the show. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.