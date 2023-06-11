Love Island: Heartache predicted for Catherine as Zachariah confesses his feelings to another girl

Is this the end of Catherine and Zachariah’s budding romance?

In the teaser for tonight’s episode of Love Island, Zachariah decides to pull Molly for a chat to confess his feelings for her.

He tells her: “I feel like I needed to say something right now, I’m definitely just trying to put myself out there right now, I’m definitely thinking about you.”

But Zachariah isn’t the only boy who has his eye on Molly.

After Jess chose Sammy in the re-coupling, he pulls Molly for a chat to see where her head is at.

Telling her she looks beautiful, Sammy says: “At the end of the day, I don’t wanna come across way in your face, but at the same time, I don’t wanna waste my time.”

Molly replies: “I’m not closing myself off, I’m not doing that because it’s way too early, so you don’t have to think I’m out of bounds, because I’m not.”

And it seems their conversation has not gone unnoticed. Watching on from the day beds, Mitchel says to Ella & Tyrique: “Sammy’s a snake….he’s just coupled up with Jess.”

Tyrique agrees: “Yeah, he grabbed Molly quickly.”

But with both Sammy & Zachariah’s feelings made clear, where will Molly stand?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.