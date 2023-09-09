Love Island Games set for ‘explosive scenes’ as former rivals come face to face

Love Island Games is reportedly set for “explosive scenes” as former show rivals will come face to face.

The brand new All Stars spin-off, will arrive on Peacock on November 1.

The series is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love – and although the official line-up has yet to be confirmed, a number of Love Island UK stars have been linked to the show.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Love Island 2018 star Megan Barton-Hanson had been “confirmed” for the line-up as she jetted off to Fiji.

It now appears that viewers may bear witness to some explosive scenes, as her former show rival Georgia Steel is reportedly set to enter the villa.

A source told The UK Sun: “Georgia has also signed up for Love Island Games, which will be interesting as her old rival Megan is doing it too.”

“There was no love lost at all between Megan and Georgia when they both starred in Love Island together back in 2018, and they haven’t really spoken since.”

“Megan thought Georgia was really fake in the villa and they just didn’t gel at all, so they won’t be thrilled to see each other again after all this time,” the source continued.

“They both recently arrived in Fiji to film and it’s fair to say there will be fireworks when they come face to face.”

In Love Island’s cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Love Island UK Maya Jama will helm the upcoming series, which airs on November 1.

Although an official line-up has yet to be announced, a number of former Love Island UK contestants have been linked to the new series.

Take a look:

Luca Bish

Luca Bish shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2022.

The former fishmonger has been single since splitting from Gemma Owen shortly after the show.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that he recently spent time in Los Angeles, and are convinced he may have been there to meet with ITV bosses in the US ahead of Love Island Games.

Lucinda Strafford

Love Island 2021 star Lucinda Strafford also recently spent time in Hollywood, sparking speculation she may be appearing on the spin-off series.

The 23-year-old is newly single after splitting from her on-off boyfriend, Irish footballer Aaron Connolly, for good earlier this year.

Joanna Chimonides

Joanna Chimonides appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island, where she famously coupled up with Michael Griffiths during Casa Amor.

The bombshell jetted off to Los Angeles just last week, shortly after her best friend Kady McDermott returned from Mallorca following her second stint on the dating show.

Could Joanna be following in Kady’s footsteps and appearing on Love Island again?

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard appeared on Love Island back in 2019, striking up a romance with Amy Hart.

Amy famously left the Love Island villa after getting her heartbroken by Curtis, whose head was turned in Casa Amor.

The professional dancer later struck up a romance with Irish beauty Maura Higgins, and the pair went on to place third.