Love Island first look: Zara pulls Tom for a chat after THAT game of dares

Zara will pull Tom for a chat on tonight’s Love Island, after THAT game of dares.

On Friday night, the villa heated up as the contestants played a game of saucy dares.

During the game, Olivia was dared to snog the two contestants she thinks are the most attracted to her, and she chose new boy Spencer and Tom – who is coupled up with Zara.

Meanwhile, Tom was dared to name the three Islanders he thinks would make up his ideal partner; he chose Olivia’s face, Zara’s body, and Lana personality.

Speaking to the girls after the game, Zara says: “All the girls picked Tom…”

Jessie assures Zara: “Tom’s been really good to you,” and Tanyel adds: “He’s into you – he doesn’t want drama.”

But Zara replies: “Picking Liv’s face… I’m not just a booty.”

Chatting the next day at the mini fire pit Zara tells Tom: “I wish things had gone differently.”

Tom admits: “This is meant to be the honeymoon stage.”

Is this the end or the couple or can they find a way to get romance back on the cards?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

