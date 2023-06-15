Love Island first look: Tyrique FINALLY makes his decision amid love triangle with Ella and Leah

Tyrique has a tough decision to make on tonight’s Love Island.

In the first look teaser, the semi-pro footballer updates the boys he has now made his decision between Leah and Ella.

He says: “I just wanna say what I need to say… everything in the air, clean this mess up, that’s what I’m on.”

Later on, he seizes his opportunity and seeks out both Leah and Ella to let them know where his head is at.

As he pulls Ella for a chat, he begins with: “I wanted to talk to you today…the past 48 hours I know it hasn’t been easy for you…”

But what will Tyrique have to tell Ella? And will it be what she wants to hear?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

