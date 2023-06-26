Love Island first look: Tyrique and Ella head out on their first date

It’s time for Tyrique and Ella to go on their first date on tonight’s Love Island.

Ella receives a text, that reads: “Ella, it’s time for you and Tyrique to head out on your first date #GoldenHour #ALengTimeComing”

As they are whisked away from the Villa to a romantic rooftop location and enjoying the picturesque views the two discuss their budding romance.

Tyrique tells Ella his friends and family would love her but asks if she would ever consider moving down south?

As the conversation continues, Ella says: “I can see you have feelings for me…the fact that I can see you really trying means a lot.”

Tyrique adds: “I’ve had feelings in the past…but you’re the person that’s made me realise I can have strong feelings. I didn’t think I was capable, that’s why I’ll always have love and respect for you.”

As the sun sets, is Tyrique finally ready to close himself off to Ella? Or will he continue to keep his options open?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.