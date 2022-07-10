Love Island first look: Two boys try to right their wrongs after their Casa Amor antics

The boys have some serious making up to do on tonight’s Love Island.

After his flirty antics with Cheyanne in Casa Amor were exposed, Jacques has been trying to win back Paige.

On tonight’s show, the rugby player makes a plan to write her a note for her to find in bed to get back in her good books.

Using lipstick, he writes ‘Miss you honey bunz xx’ on a piece of kitchen roll and hides it in her be for her to find.

Once Paige finds the note, Jacques tells her: “I’ve literally wanted to tell you all day that I’ve been missing you.”

But will Jacque’s gestures be enough?

Thursday night’s dramatic episode saw Dami recouple with new girl Summer, and Indiyah bring new boy Deji back to the villa. But is there a chance the beloved couple can work things out and rekindle their romance?

On tonight’s show, Dami pulls Indiyah for a chat, and tells her: “It was always gonna be you for me. Even when you left and stuff, it was always gonna be you.”

“There was a possible connection there with Summer but I don’t feel like the way I feel like when we’re together. It’s incomparable to what I feel we have.”

The Dubliner adds: “I feel like it is with you, and if it’s not gonna be with you it is what it is but I don’t feel like anyone else could come in and they’ll change the way I feel about you.”

But how will Indiyah respond to Dami’s admission?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

