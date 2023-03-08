Love Island first look: The villa welcomes five new arrivals

The villa welcomes five new arrivals on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In a teaser for tonight’s show, the Islanders are awoken to the sound of babies’ crying echoing through the villa.

There’s a mixed reaction as they head downstairs to meet their ‘children’.

Sanam excitedly says to Kai: “Let’s go see our child!”

In contrast, Lana begs: “Help? Someone?”

The couples then deliberate what to name their babies.

Kai and Sanam opt to name their baby boy Bruno, while Shaq and Tanya decide to call their little girl Shanya.

Shaq gushes over Shanya: “She’s just the most beautiful bundle of joy in the world.”

Jessie and Will choose the name Rufus, which Will explains: “It’s Rufus Lamby Wynter-Young. Rufus comes from a pet sheep I had on the farm.”

Will the couples fight over their parenthood responsibilities?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

