Love Island first look: The results of the heart rate challenge leave the villa shook

The results of the heart rate challenge will be revealed on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

New bombshell Claudia’s arrival seems to have got temperatures rising.

The result of one of the boy’s reaction to the new bombshell comes as a shock as he is coupled up.

Claudia says: “Sorry… I’m very flattered.”

What will the boy in question’s partner make of this revelation?

As for the girls, two boys earned the highest number of pulses racing. So who had all the right moves and how has it left the others feeling?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

