Love Island first look: The Islanders take part in a kissing competition

The Islanders will take part in a kissing competition on tonight’s Love Island.

Sammy receives a text, which reads: “Islanders, it’s time to test your lipsing skills in today’s challenge The Kissing Competition. #PuckerUp #LipsLocked”

Taking place by the pool, the boys are blindfolded wearing noise cancelling headphones and lined up ready for the kissing to commence.

Each girl then takes it in turns to kiss the boys one-by-one, receiving a score out of ten, the girl with the most points is crowned winner.

Lipgloss at the ready, the majority of the girls give it their all but some hold back their best for their respective partners.

Catherine, Jess, Mal and Whitney are definitely not shy in showing off their smooching skills.

As Whitney takes on the challenge, Leah gasps: “Oh my god, she’s going in.”

Whitney gives her verdict on the boys as she says: “Mitch was giving teeth, Scott wasn’t giving.”

Will this be the last time some of these Islanders share a kiss? And which boy awkwardly muddles the girl he is coupled up with?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

The fourth episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

This week, host Alan Cawley is joined by Holly Carpenter to delve into the drama of this year’s Love Island, which has already featured some shocking twists and turns.

You can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

