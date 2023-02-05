Love Island first look: The Islanders receive a shock text after dramatic dumping

Love Island is back on our screens tonight, and the episode will begin with a double dumping.

The public voted for their favourite male Islanders earlier this week, and Kai, Spencer and Aaron received the fewest votes.

Their fate now lies in the hands of the girls, who have to decide which boy they want to save.

Maya Jama says: “Girlies, come with me, let’s have a chat.”

In a Love Island first, host Maya and the girls move across the garden to debrief on the situation before they make their decision.

Maya says: “Alright girls, you need to decide which two boys to send home, what are we thinking?”

The girls discuss their options, as Jessie says of Aaron: “He really is looking for genuine love.”

Ellie asks Tanyel: “How do you feel about Spencer?”

Lana adds: “Do you feel like you’ve got a connection with him?”

Tanyel replies: “Yeah I do, I can’t lie, as soon as I gave him the impression that I liked him, he’s been putting all his effort into me.”

Olivia says: “Obviously I don’t want to send Kai home, I think you can all see the smile he’s put on my face the last two days.”

The girls continue to grapple with their decision, as Maya asks: “Girls, have you reached a decision?”

Which boy will the girls save and which two will be leaving the Villa?

Later in the episode, Ron and Lana reflect on the latest dumping and how it made them feel about their own situation.

Lana says: “I was glad when they called your name.”

Ron laughs: “Were you? I’d hope so.”

Lana laughingly replies: “Imagine if I was like, I couldn’t wait for you to go.”

Later on, Lana speaks to Casey and he tells her: “I won’t need to f*** up with you to realise what I’ve got with you if that makes you feel any more reassured.”

Lana laughingly says: “The shade.”

It seems Lana is still undecided, as she goes to the Beach Hut and says: “I have chats with Ron and I sway more that way, then I have chats with Casey and I sway that way…”

Also on tonight’s show, sparks continue to fly for Samie and Tom.

He tells her: “I don’t want to rush into anything but I can’t lie, I’m starting to like you a lot.”

“I want you to know how I’m feeling about you, I am wanting to give you all of my attention. You’re the one in here that I can see something on the outside with.”

But does Samie feel the same? Has Tom met his match?

As the Islanders continue to enjoy the sunshine, the Villa is rocked by a surprise text.

It reads: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The girls will each choose which boy they want to couple up with #TakeYourPick #DecisionTime.”

Realising it’s crunch time on her decision, Lana admits: “I feel pressure, I don’t know who I’m going to couple with…”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

