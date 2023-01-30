Love Island first look: The Islanders find out about Tom and Ellie’s secret kiss

The Islanders will find out about Tom and Ellie’s secret kiss on tonight’s Love Island.

On Sunday night, the pair snuck up to the terrace and locked lips, minutes after Tom and Olivia spoke about possibly rekindling their romance.

Ellie tells Will about the kiss tonight, and he then pulls Jessie, Tanya and Shaq for a chat to fill them in.

The farmer says: “I have had a lot on my mind today. I got told a little bit of information and I don’t know what to do with it.”

Tanya asks: “What was that?”

Will reveals: “So basically, Ellie pulled me today and said yesterday that she kissed Tom out on the terrace.”

Tanya and Jessie gasp in shock, as Will says: “Don’t make it a big deal.”

Shaq says: “Wait, hold on, hold on. What?”

Jessie says: “We better duck for cover…”

With the secret out, how long is it until Tom learns his private kiss hasn’t stayed so private? And how will Olivia react?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

