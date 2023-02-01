Ad
Love Island first look: The Islanders are left shook as one girl is DUMPED from the villa

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, one girl will be dumped from the villa after a dramatic recoupling.

The Islanders gather around the firepit, and the girls all stand up before the boys.

The boys then have to decide who they want to couple up with, and the girl who is not chosen will have to leave the villa immediately.

As the boys deliberate, shock new couples are formed, while other connections are lost.

Will Ron stick with Lana or ditch her for new girl Samie? And will newly single Tanyel and Zara be picked, or will one of them be dumped tonight?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

