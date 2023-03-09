Love Island first look: The couples head out on their final dates

The couples will head out on their final dates on tonight’s Love Island.

Samie reads out a text, which says: “Islanders, the time has come for each of you to go on your final date! #ADateToRemember

Shaq says: “You just know the final dates are going to be amazing.”

The couples all excitedly discuss the upcoming dates but are quickly shocked by a follow up message informing them of an important decision they all need to make whilst on their dates.

In a Love Island first, while on their dates the Islanders will have to vote for their least compatible couple, leaving the pairs with the most votes vulnerable and at risk of being dumped.

Who will they each choose?

Ron and Lana are the first couple to be whisked out of the Villa for their epic final date.

They are treated to a magical breakfast, which sees them floating on water. Their date is accompanied by a spine-tingling performance from a South African choir.

Discussing their Love Island journey, Ron says: “Day one and now look at where we are, having a breakfast date on a river, a floating date!”

Reflecting on their experience Lana tells Ron: “It’s like overwhelming joy, I’m just buzzing that we’ve had this journey together and we are here now, I’ve loved every second.”

Talk turns to how much they both want to meet each other’s families. Ron tells Lana: “My mum will adore you.”

But the pair then have to turn their attention to voting. Who will they decide is least compatible in the Villa?

Later, Samie and Tom are next to go on their epic date. Arriving in style, Tom drives them in a classic red Ferrari.

They are treated to a private mountainside restaurant located in the middle of a lake and decorated with red rose petals, with a harpist to serenade them.

Tom says: “This feels like a dream doesn’t it?”

As the date gets underway Tom has something big he wants to tell Samie, she replies: “You’ve left me a bit speechless now.”

What has Tom told her and will it mark the next step in their relationship?

As the date draws to a close they too must ponder who is the least compatible in the Villa. Which couple do they pick?

As night falls, Shaq and Tanya are invited to an epic date underneath the stars and both dress to impress.

When Shaq and Tanya reach their date they are greeted by a string quartet within a rose and candle lit location.

Once seated, Shaq and Tanya talk about their relationship and agree they are stronger than ever. Shaq tells Tanya: “With you I’ve found the one, I don’t want anyone else.”

Tanya and Shaq talk distance and whether they would consider moving for each other. And as the date draws to a close the couple also discuss another relationship milestone. But what is it?

And how will they come to decide who they are voting for?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

