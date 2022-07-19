Ad
Love Island first look: The contestants are joined by a very special guest at VIP party

From Lifted Entertainment
The contestants will be joined by a very special guest on tonight’s Love Island.

Ekin-Su receives a text inviting all the Islanders to a VIP party at Vibe Club, with the text promising #IslandVibes and #SunSeaAndSpillTheTea

As excitement sweeps across the Villa the Islanders put on their best outfits and head to the club where they are greeted by a set from superstar DJ Joel Corry.

Unbeknownst to the Islanders, they are about to receive a surprise visit from host Laura Whitmore.

The Irish presenter heads in and says: “Hello Islanders, how are you all doing? Having a good time? I am not here to join in on the fun sadly and I am afraid the party is over, could you all please line up by the pool.”

Laura reveals that the public have been voting for their favourite boy and girl and the two boys and girls with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Contact us