Love Island first look: Tensions rise in the villa as Jess confronts Molly

Tensions will rise in the Love Island villa tonight, as Jess will confront Molly over her recent behaviour.

While watching Molly chat to Zachariah, Jess tells Mitchel and Catherine: “I don’t trust her as far as I can throw her.”

“Mitch, you deserve better than that, she’s mugging you off in broad daylight.”

Referring to the kiss in the challenge between Zach and Molly, Jess says to Mitchel: “She was secretly buzzing at that kiss, I know she was. I really wanna say something…”

Catherine agrees: “Maybe you should.”

Seeing Zachariah and Molly cooking in the kitchen, Jess takes her chance to speak to Molly and air her feelings.

But what will she have to say, and how will Molly react?

Later, Zachariah tries to approach Mitchel and tensions in the Villa start to rise as both boys have something to say about the situation…

Watch the drama unfold on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.