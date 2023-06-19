Love Island first look teases the end of one couple’s romance

It looks like Jess and Sammy’s romance may come to an end on tonight’s Love Island.

In a first look teaser, which was played during Sunday night’s After Sun, the pair sit down for a chat after the recent drama with bombshell Leah.

Sammy says: “I’m not playing games. If you wanna play games then…” to which Jess replies: “I’m not playing games either.”

Sammy then says: “You are. Why you pulling Mitch instead of me this morning? First thing. It’s like, come on.”

Jess explains: “Because I wanted to talk to him.”

Sammy goes on to say: “I tried to clear things up and said no grudges. I apologised for anything I might have upset you. As I said, ‘Can we move on?’ And you get in bed and just turn your back on me. It’s like, why? ”

Jess explains: “This is a big thing for me. It makes me think, is this gonna be every girl that comes in now? Are you gonna wanna get to know her and flirt with her? And I’m gonna be just stuck there like a div.”

Hinting at the end of their romance, Sammy says: “I’m not going through it again. We either leave it all here, or it’s done.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.