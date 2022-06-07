Love Island first look: Tasha is torn between two boys and Indiyah has her eye on Dami

Love Island returns to our screens tonight for the second episode of the new series.

The ‘Italian Stallion’ Davide has 24 hours before he must choose one girl to couple up with.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Davide says: “In the next 24 hours I’m going to get to know better all the girls. Naturally, it’s a big decision.”

The next day, Davide wastes no time in pulling girls for chats. He says to Paige: “I fall in love for the personality and if you have a good heart. You are a beautiful girl – you’re a good looking girl.”

When Davide pulls Gemma for a chat, she says: “You’re keeping your cards quite close to your chest.”

Meanwhile, Tasha is currently coupled up with Andrew but it appears another boy in the Villa has caught her eye.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Tasha says: “Andrew is giving me good vibes and good energy. But Luca seems very sweet.”

And it appears that Luca may be feeling the same way.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Tasha, he says: “I got a really good vibe off her. I think there could be something there.”

Elsewhere, the girls have a debrief and talk about their first night sleeping in the Villa.

Speaking about sharing a bed with Andrew, Tasha reveals: “I woke up and he was awake as well. He had a little smile and then he put his arm around me and we started cuddling. It felt so nice. I was like a Cheshire cat, I needed to stop grinning!”

But Tasha and Andrew’s bedroom antics haven’t gone unnoticed by Luca. Speaking with Tasha in the garden, he asks: “Did you have a nice spoon last night, did you?”

Tasha jokes: “I knew you were going to say that!” and Luca replies: “I’m not jealous, I’m not!”

Tasha then says: “You don’t wish it was you?”

But which boy will grab Tasha’s attention?

Tonight’s episode will also see the first challenge of the series, and it’s boys versus girls as the Islanders are about to get to know one another a little better.

Arriving at a Love Island-inspired airport security area, one by one the Islanders will approach the conveyor belt as they read out a saucy secret.

It’s up to the girls and boys to determine which of their fellow Islanders this secret is about and then do their very own cheeky airport security check before sharing a smooch with them. Afterwards it’s revealed whether they answered correctly or not.

The game sees Luca and Tasha lock lips for the first time. Speaking in the Beach Hut about the kiss with Tasha, Luca says: “The snog with Tash, it’s up there! I wasn’t moaning but it would have been nice if we were on our own and not with everyone around us.”

But which boy spent £1,000 on a first date? Which girl changed her number the day after breaking up with her ex?

And most importantly, who will reign supreme in today’s challenge – the boys or the girls?

After the challenge, Indiyah speaks with Tasha about how she is feeling. She says: “I feel like it’s such early days. I spoke to Dami yesterday but I’m coupled up with Ikenna. Dami is good-looking and he is a nice guy.”

After locking lips with Dami in the challenge, Indiyah adds: “I didn’t get any sparks or anything from the kiss because it was a challenge. If it was a romantic setting then I would be able to judge it more.”

Indiyah says: “If he wanted to go for it, I would speak to him. He’s got a good vibe and good energy. I do feel like we have better banter in comparison to me and Ikenna.”

Will Indiyah continue getting to know Ikenna or turn her attention to Dami?

As the day draws to a close in the Villa, Davide receives a text asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit for his decision.

Standing before his fellow Islanders at the fire pit, Davide says: “Naturally, it’s not been easy to choose because it’s only been 24 hours. It’s difficult to try and know everyone and try to make the right decision.”

But which girl will Davide decide to couple-up with? And which boy will be left single and vulnerable?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

