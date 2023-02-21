Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island first look: Tanya ERUPTS at Martin after he calls her ‘a liar’ in dramatic fight

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Tanya and Martin will get into an explosive fight on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

On Monday night, Tanya called off her budding romance with the Irish bombshell, as she rekindled her relationship with Shaq.

Later in the episode, Tanya professed her feeling for Shaq in front of the whole villa, and apologised to the airport security officer for “embarrassing” him by bringing Martin back from Casa Amor.

From Lifted Entertainment

On tonight’s show, Tanya tells Shaq: “I’m so sorry it took someone else coming in for me to fully realise that I can’t lose you.”

Meanwhile Martin catches up with Olivia and Maxwell to discuss how he’s feeling in light of Tanya’s admission, telling them: “I look like an idiot in front of everyone.”

As Martin heads over to Tanya and Shaq he says: “Tanya, can we have a chat? Shaq, you know I have no problems with you, it’s all good.”

From Lifted Entertainment

Tanya and Martin head to the fire pit, as he says: “When I was speaking to you, you never told me you were a liar. You’re not sincere, you made me look like I was dumb, you’re a liar.”

Tanya asks: “Is that what you had to get off your chest?”

She later says: “One think you are not going to do is call me a liar, no no no,” as Shaq tries to pull her away.

From Lifted Entertainment

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us