Love Island first look: Ron admits he wants to be ‘selfish’ as he comes clean to Lana

Ron and Lana are going to be a big focus on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

During Thursday night’s show, new bombshell Ellie Spence chose to couple up with Ron, who Lana has had a connection with since day one.

While Ron appeared annoyed by the decision, he seemed to change his tune a few hours later as he enjoyed a brunch date with Ellie.

A teaser for Friday night’s episode then hinted at more drama, as Ron told Ellie he wasn’t going to “wife himself off”.

The teaser then cut to a clip of Lana telling Ron, “I’m not getting into a trio thing,” before she’s seen telling the girls: “I get too kind and then they just walk all over me…”

The teaser ended with a clip of Ron telling the boys: “I just f***ed it really.”

After watching the teaser clip, fans predicted heartbreak for poor Lana.

But in a preview for tonight’s episode, Ron seems to have his heart set on Lana.

According to ITV, Ron tells Lana: “I want to be respectful, but I also want to be selfish.”

Seeking more clarification, Lana then asks him: “What do you want to do?”

Ron replies: “Carry on with us… I don’t think she has a chance of swaying me.”

“I think I’m gonna do something mad and ‘dead it’ tonight. I just want to, I feel like we are too good,” he continues.

“When I spend time with you there’s no way she’s ever going to touch this.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.

