Love Island first look: Paige and Jacques take next step in their romance

It looks like Paige and Jacques are going to take the next step in their romance on tonight’s Love Island.

The paramedic and the rugby player cuddle up and talk about having someone sweep you off your feet.

Jacques teases: “Like I did with you?”

Paige flirtatiously asks: “Do you reckon you swept me off my feet?

Jacques replies: “I don’t know, you tell me? I am just enjoying it with you.”

Paige agrees: “Yeah, it’s been an easy ride with us so far hasn’t it.”

With the feelings both mutual, Paige and Jacques pull closer to each other, will they share their first kiss?

Find out what happens on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

