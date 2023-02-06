Love Island first look: One couple take a huge step in their relationship

It looks like Tanya and Shaq are ready to take the next step in their relationship on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The pair dropped the L-bomb to each other last week and now, Shaq wants to know if Tanya wants to become exclusive.

Speaking about her re-coupling speech, he tells her: “You said a lot of stuff that really touched my heart. Honestly, you touched my heart.”

Shaq continues: “Do you know what touched my heart the most out of the whole thing? You saying that you couldn’t do outside life without me.”

Tanya says: “I don’t think I can, you’re full of love and you care about me.”

Shaq replies: “I’ve got a whole lot of love to give,” before asking: “We’re basically exclusive?”

Does Tanya feel the same and is this the next step for them?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

