Love Island first look: One couple head out on their first date and two bombshells enter the villa

Things are heating up in the Love Island villa tonight.

During Tuesday night’s episode, Davide chose Gemma to couple up with, leaving Liam single and vulnerable.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Gemma says: “Me and Davide are now a couple which I’m quite excited about. I’m really happy and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him a bit more and seeing where it goes.”

In the Beach Hut, Davide says: “I feel really happy with how things have been tonight. I’m now in a couple with Gemma and I’m really happy that she actually felt the same as me. I feel like there is something good between us.”

But Gemma is keen to know how Liam is feeling following Davide’s shock decision.

Speaking at the fire pit with Gemma, Liam says: “Tomorrow is a new day – I’ve got work to do!”

Gemma says: “Me being in a couple with him hasn’t changed how I feel about you. I still want to chat to you. It’s still early days. But I can imagine it’s not a nice situation to be in.”

Liam says: “You’re still at the top of my tree! I’ve got a good feeling about you. You are girlfriend material, the way you are and the way you carry yourself.”

Will Gemma continue getting to know Liam as well or will she put all her eggs in Davide’s basket?

Discussing where his head’s at Luca says: “There are five sexy girls in the Villa. One girl walks past and then another walks past. You end up with whiplash by the end of the day!”

Andrew is keen to know how Luca feels about Tasha.

Speaking at the fire pit, Luca says: “She’s attractive. She pulled me for a chat.”

But that evening as the Islanders get ready for bed, Andrew suggests to Tasha that Luca isn’t keen on pursuing things with her.

The next day, Tasha and Luca have a chat and Tasha says: “What are your thoughts? Just be open and honest.”

Luca says: “I fancy you. There is no denying that. I want to keep getting to know you but sharing a bed with another person is so hard.”

Tasha says: “It’s a weird one isn’t it, because me and Andrew share a bed and we cuddle.”

Tasha then reveals how Andrew told her that Luca doesn’t have his sights set on her and Luca is left less than impressed.

Speaking with Paige in the kitchen, Luca says: “I’ve got to have a word with Andrew. He’s snaking me.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Paige says: “For god’s sake, Luca! He says to me everything I want to hear but I don’t want to only focus on him because I don’t think he’s doing the same.”

Later that evening, Luca decides to question Andrew about his conversation with Tasha.

Will he be able to forgive and forget or is this the end of their friendship?

Also on tonight’s episode, Dami makes his move on Amber.

The Dubliner tells her: “You’ve been giving me eyes. I can see your eyes looking at me and I keep thinking, am I in trouble?”

Amber says: “You see me watching you! I’m intrigued by you. I’m trying to work out what you’re thinking.”

Dami asks: “What am I thinking now?”, and Amber replies: “I don’t know. You tell me.”

Dami says: “I can’t tell you but I can show you,” and leans in for a kiss.

Later, Gemma receives a text which reads: “Gemma and Davide, it’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #SimplyTheZest #FirstDateVibes”

Speaking in the Beach Hut ahead of her date with Davide, Gemma says: “Hopefully we can have another good chat and I can find out a bit more about him and have that good energy.”

The pair head out of the Villa and arrive at a picturesque location for their date where they’ll be making their own lemonade.

Talk soon turns to marriage. Davide asks: “Do you want to get married? Have you ever thought about it?” and Gemma replies: “Yeah definitely. I’d like to get married and I want to have kids.”

Davide asks: “How many?” and Gemma says: “Like four!”

Davide later says: “I was sure about my decision. What about you?”

Gemma says: “With Liam I’ve told him that I’ll still have chats with him and get to know him a bit more. I also told him I have more of an initial attraction to you than I do for him. I do think you’re a nice genuine guy.”

Will Gemma be left with a sour taste following the date? Or will she head back to the Villa thinking Davide is simply the zest?

Meanwhile, Indiyah wants to get to know Ikenna better but is beginning to question their connection.

Speaking to Ikenna, Indiyah says: “Is there a bit of awkward tension between us?” Ikenna replies: “I am attracted to you. I just don’t feel like I need to force convos. I don’t want to be too pushy. I want to give you time.”

Indiyah says: “It’s early days still and I think we should spend more time getting to actually know each other.” Ikenna says: “I wouldn’t be speaking to you if I didn’t think there could be something there. I also don’t want you to feel that you can’t speak to other people.”

Indiyah says: “As it stands, I want to get to know you first before I speak to other people.”

Will Ikenna pull out all the stops to impress Indiyah?

Later, Luca receives a text: “Boys, tonight two girls will enter the Villa. The public have been voting for which boys they should date. #MakeItADouble”

Afia and Ekin-Su settle in for their dates outside of the Villa. But who have the public decided the new arrivals will be dating tonight?

