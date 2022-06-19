Love Island first look: One boy is dumped from the show after shock recoupling

One boy will be sent home from Love Island tonight after a shock recoupling.

During Friday night’s episode, the Islanders gathered around the fire pit for the recoupling and tonight, the girls’ decisions are revealed.

New bombshell Danica will choose which boy she wants to couple up with first.

Will Danica’s decision rock the boat? And what will her decision mean for the other Islanders? One boy will be left single and will be dumped from the island. But who will be packing their bags tonight?

Later in the episode, the Islanders are relaxing in the garden when Danica receives a text revealing today she’ll be going on a date with the boy she’s chosen to couple up with.

Leaving the Villa the newly formed couple make their way to the beach as they enjoy a romantic shoreside setting complete with picnic blanket and drinks.

Will Danica and her date make waves? Is this the start of a budding new romance? Or is the tide already out on this one?

Speaking on the date, Danica says: “Honestly, this is probably the second genuine date I think I’ve been on.”

Her date replies: “Wow, pleasure”, before adding: “I am sure a lot of boys would want to kiss you.”

Danica questions: “Kisses on first dates?”

But what’s in store for this newly formed couple? Only time will tell if the chemistry is or isn’t there…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

