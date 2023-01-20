Love Island first look: One boy is dumped from the villa in dramatic recoupling

One boy will be dumped from the Love Island villa during tonight’s episode.

The morning after a dramatic night playing beer pong, which resulted in a fight between tow contestants, the Islanders receive a text about an impending recoupling set to take place later that evening.

They learn that it will be the girls who will be choosing who to couple up with, and that the boy not picked will be dumped from the Island immediately.

Reacting to the news, Will, who isn’t in a couple, says: “I’m not even being funny I’m sh*tting it”. Shaq, who isn’t sure who Tanya will pick, replies: “My heart is racing.”

With Tanyel having connections with both Kai and Ron, which boy will she pick?

Torn between Shaq and David, who will Tanya choose to couple up with?

Who will new bombshell Zara choose having set her sights on both Ron and Tom?

The last girl to pick stands to make her decision, which boy will she choose to couple up with and who will be leaving the villa immediately?

Find out by tuning into Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.