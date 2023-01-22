Love Island first look: Olivia pulls Zara for a chat to discuss the ‘tension’ between them

Get ready for another dramatic episode of Love Island…

On tonight’s show, Olivia interrupts new couple Zara and Tom and asks to speak with her.

She says to Zara: “I feel tension. I feel like you’ve come in here and come for me a bit.”

She also tells Zara that her comment at the re-coupling that Tom had made his feelings clear didn’t go unnoticed.

Zara replies: “He’s made it quite clear, he’s quite affectionate from the get go, you can be a classy lady but some people take that as you’re not interested, he’s taken that as you’re not interested.”

Olivia responds: “I think that’s personal between me and him and I don’t really think that’s your business.”

Can the two get past their disagreement?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

