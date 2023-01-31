Love Island first look: Olivia kicks off over Tom’s secret kiss

On tonight’s episode of Love Island Olivia kicks off over Tom’s secret kiss with Ellie.

The two shared a private smooch during Sunday night’s episode.

In a teaser for tonight’s show, Zara tells Olivia: I’ve just been told by Tanya that Ellie and Tom kissed.”

Olivia replies: “Are you joking?”

Tanya adds: “And guess what? He hasn’t even told the boys.”

Olivia says: “‘I want to explore it again’ my a***, are you serious?”

The 27-year-old then tells the girls about her conversations with Tom, referencing Ellie she says: “What and he comes and tells me that he ‘sees her as a friend’?”

Olivia then pulls Tom for a chat and asks: “Do you have anything you want to tell me?”

Will Tom come clean about his spark with Ellie?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

