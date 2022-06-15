Love Island first look: New boy Remi makes his move on Indiyah and Jay has his eye on Amber

Bombshells Remi and Jay are set to shake things up in the Love Island villa.

New boy Remi pulls Indiyah, who is coupled up with Ikenna, for a chat on tonight’s show.

He says to her: “You look nice by the way”, before asking: “I am just wondering if you’ve kissed anyone yet?”

Indiyah responds: “It’s just literally been me and Ikenna.” and Remi then asks: “How’s that going?”

Indiyah says: “It’s going alright, it’s going calm, like obviously we’re both taking it slow not rushing into anything, we are both on the same page and we both know that it’s early days and we’re not completely closing ourselves off, so it’s not a done deal, time will tell.”

Remi then says: “That’s good to know that, as soon as I came in here I had my eyes on you, you know. I can’t lie. So, what’s your type?

Indiyah replies: “You’re obviously a good looking boy.”

Will Indiyah turn her attention away from Ikenna and towards Remi?

The following morning Jay and Remi catch up following their arrival last night.

Jay says: “I definitely feel that at least three of them have been rattled. I caught eyes with Amber and I’ll never forget that, Amber and I were just eyeballing, I was literally eyeballing Amber from the middle of the hall.”

Remi says: “Tasha and Andrew look so good together.” but Jay disagrees and says: “Bro, let me tell you man, Tasha wants out of that relationship.”

Remi says: “Do you think?” Jay tells Remi: “100% mate, I think Tasha is probably wanting us to properly graft her but yeah bro, it’s all to play for mate.”

Remi and Jay both receive a text, asking them to select three girls of their choice for a lunch date that will see one girl make their starter, one make their main and one make their dessert.

Jay picks Amber for starter, Ekin-Su for main and Tasha for dessert while Remi opts for Indiyah for starter, Paige for main and dessert dished up by twice picked Ekin-Su.

During starters, Remi and Indiyah feed each other as he asks about getting a kiss.

Meanwhile, Jay says to Amber: “You’ve got the highest emotional intelligence I can see and you’re a good looking girl so why would I not want to get to know you?”

Heading back to the kitchen Amber admits to the other girls: “He’s fit.”

Next up are the mains, as Remi tucks into his meal cooked by Paige he says: “It’s probably all over my lips” to which Paige seductively suggests: “We can get it off later babe, don’t worry.”

Meanwhile Ekin-Su and Jay get very close, sharing a piece of spaghetti Lady and the Tramp-style.

Ekin-Su pulls away just before their lips lock, but not before Davide notices from the balcony.

Time for dessert and when asked by Jay: “In terms of attraction in the villa do you just have eyes for Andrew or do you think there’s anyone else?”

Tasha replies: “Obviously at the moment it’s Andrew and you but we will have to wait and see won’t we.”

Ekin-Su doesn’t seem to be distracted by an on looking Davide as she feeds chocolate covered strawberries to Remi for dessert.

Will Ekin-Su’s two dates with the bombshells fizzle out Davide’s flame?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

