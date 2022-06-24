Love Island first look: New boy Charlie hints he’s going to steal Tasha in shock recoupling

Love Island fans are in for another dramatic recoupling during Friday’s episode, as new boy Charlie Radnedge has hinted he’s going to steal Tasha Ghouri from Andrew Le Page.

During Thursday’s episode, the bombshell went on dates with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Tasha, who later admitted she was “intrigued” by him.

Speaking to the girls after their hot tub date, Tasha confessed: “It was a nice date, it went better than expected. When he’s one on one, he’s very different than when he’s around lots of people. You can see that.”

Indiyah Polack then asked: “Would you go on another date with him?” and Tasha replied: “Probably yeah.”

“There is something about Charlie that does intrigue me. He’s different to Andrew in that, he’s more mysterious I think, that’s the best way to explain it.”

During Friday’s episode, Andrew is keen to find out how Tasha’s date went with Charlie.

Speaking with Andrew, Tasha says: “I went in with a complete open-mind to see what happens. It was a good date. He’s a good-looking guy.”

Andrew says: “I’m not surprised he picked you. You’re a very good-looking girl. You’re obviously super nice and amazing.”

Andrew appears disappointed by Tasha’s admission that the date went well, and as the recoupling looms, he says to Jay and Antigoni, “I know what’s happening tonight,” suggesting Charlie is going to pick Tasha.

Meanwhile, Tasha is seen speaking to Charlie on the sun deck.

Charlie says: “I wanted to see where your head’s at, really. I enjoyed the date today, it was good fun. We got on pretty well. If I were to pick you, would you be open to seeing what would happen or are you closed off to it?”

But is Tasha open to getting to know Charlie? And could this be the end of her partnership with Andrew?

In a teaser clip for tonight’s episode, Andrew appeared to be questioning his relationship with Tasha after their discussion.

Andrew was seen saying: “One minute Tasha wanted to leave with me and now she wants to get to know him. You know what, f**k this.”

Tasha was then seen crying on the terrace, as one of the girl’s came to comfort her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗲 (@loveislandsun)

All eyes will also be on Jay Younger during tonight’s episode, as fans believe he may recouple with Paige Thorne.

Ahead of the recoupling, Jay is seen speaking with Antigoni and Indiyah, and the girls are keen to know if he’s going to stay coupled up with Ekin-Su or pick Paige – who’s coupled up with Jacques O’Neill.

Not giving anything away, he coyly says: “I’m not sure…”

Indiyah then says: “I guess tonight all the boys just have to take a chance really.”

Later that evening, Danica receives a text asking the Islanders to gather around the fire pit immediately.

But who will the boys each decide to couple up with? And what impact will particular boys’ choices have on the rest of the villa?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

