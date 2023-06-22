Love Island first look: Mehdi pulls Leah for a chat in surprise move

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Mehdi will pull Leah for a chat in a surprise move.

The Frenchman is currently coupled up with Whitney, and the pair shared their first kiss on Monday night.

But tonight, he reveals to bombshell Leah that he would like to get to know her more.

Leah reacts: “Really? I’m not going to lie, I didn’t expect that.”

Mehdi replies: “I think you’re a smart girl, you’re articulate…”

Leah says: “I didn’t think it was on that level. I thought things were going well with you and Whitney…you’ve kissed?”

Will this conversation affect the course of Whitney and Mehdi’s relationship? And will Leah reciprocate Mehdi’s interest?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.

Sting Options

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

If you’re looking to update your summer wardrobe, make sure to pop in to your local Tesco as they’ve got some fab bits in store at the moment that will suit any occasion.

I’ve been wearing some lovely pieces from F&F myself lately, and love how comfortable, stylish and versatile their clothing is – especially when the weather is that bit warmer

Available in over 80 stores nationwide, F&F at Tesco really is your one stop shop this summer season.