Love Island first look: Mehdi and Whitney head out on their first date

Mehdi and Whitney will head out on their first date on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

As the Islanders relax on the beanbags, Whitney receives a text.

The text reads: “Whitney, It’s time for you and Medhi to head off on your first date. #MehdiMania #ItsWhitneyBitch”

As Whitney and Mehdi venture out, waiting for them is a tandem bike ride, which gives them a chance to have a really playful date.

As they head off together, Whitney exclaims: “It’s giving teamwork.”

As they relax in the sun post-bike ride with a jug of Sangria, the two enjoy a chance to get to know each other one-on-one.

Watch the date on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.