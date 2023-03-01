Love Island first look: Maya Jama returns to the villa ahead of SHOCK dumping

Maya Jama will make a surprise return to the Love Island villa TONIGHT.

As the Islanders dance into the night at the Beach Club, the popular presenter makes an unexpected entrance.

Appearing on the balcony of the Beach Club, she says: “You all look like you’re having a cute little time, sorry to crash the party, could you all line up in your couples please.”

The Islanders line up as Maya goes on to explain: “I’m sure you’re all asking yourselves why I’m here, I’ve got some very important news.”

“The public have been voting for the most compatible couple. The couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”

Which couples have received the fewest votes and are therefore at risk of being dumped from the Island?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.