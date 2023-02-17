Love Island first look: Martin discusses Casa Amor recoupling with Shaq and Tanya

Martin discusses the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling with Shaq and Tanya on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Tanya had been torn between sticking with her beau Shaq – despite their romance having hit the rocks before Casa Amor, or recoupling with new bombshell Martin.

Tanya ultimately brought new boy Martin back to the main villa; however, she revealed the door wasn’t closed on her romance with Shaq, even though he insisted it was.

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Martin says to Tanya: “You mentioned that I’m a test or a bump in the road, what is that about?”

Tanya says: “Me and him have a connection and this is the first time that we’ve questioned what we have.”

She adds: “Let me try and make you see it this way, if I didn’t care about this, I had a choice and really I could have played it safe.”

As the conversation continues, Shaq interrupts them and says: “Martin, can I chat to you please bro?”

Shaq tells Martin: “There’s no hard feelings between the two of us.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

